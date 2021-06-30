LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A lost letterman jacket is making its way back to its owner in Lynn after it turned up at an antique store in Indiana.

Michael Battle, a former football player at Lynn English High School posted it on Facebook after a friend sent him pictures. From those shots, several people were able to identify who it belonged to.

The jacket’s owner, Bryan Fresco, thanked the online community for helping him get it back.

“Everybody knows each other,” Fresco said. “A lot of people reached out to me personally and give me the information to bring the jacket back to bring it back home.”

The jacket’s owner is going to meet the man who found it in a couple of weeks to thank him for his efforts.

