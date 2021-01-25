EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island comedy club is back to serving up smiles.

The Comedy Connection in East Providence reopened its doors after a temporary pause.

Owner Cory Brailsford says it has been a tough year with the coronavirus pandemic affecting the business.

“It was a challenge,” he said. “We schedule out six months in advance, sometimes longer. Hundreds and hundreds of shows throughout however many weekends. It was crazy rescheduling it.”

Over the summer, the comedy club held some shows outside; however, they recently had to close due to Rhode Island’s three-week pause.

“It was difficult to get back on our feet until this past weekend,” Brailsford explained.

The Comedy Club has ramped up cleaning measures to help keep people safe.

“We have two shows in a night,” Brailsford said. “As soon as the first show ends, everybody is out. Every single seat is cleaned and sanitized. Every surface, the bathrooms, we flip the whole thing and we do it again. We are also using single-use containers.”

Now, Brailsford says they are excited to welcome people back and spread some laughter.

“It’s a live performance,” he continued. “You get to come see standup comedy again and everybody needs a laugh right now. It sounds cliché but it’s so true.”

The Comedy Connection closes by 10:30 p.m. on the weekend to follow the state’s guidelines.

