‘Everybody’s safe’: Gov. Baker speaks after break-in at Swampscott home

BOSTON (WHDH) – Governor Charlie Baker spoke for the first time about a break-in at his Swampscott home at a press conference on Wednesday and said he is just glad his wife and daughter are OK.

Lane Forman, 59, was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Friday on a charge of breaking and entering during the daytime for a misdemeanor in connection with the alleged incident two days earlier, during which he allegedly pulled into the governor’s driveway at 2:35 p.m., walked up the side walkway leading to the side door to the house, opened the unlocked door, and left a yellow manila envelope containing a letter addressed to Baker and several other documents and photos on the floor inside, according to court documents.

“Everybody’s safe. That’s the only thing that really matters and that is all I am going to say about that,” Baker said.

When a police officer outside noticed what was happening, he said he motioned to the uniformed detail stationed outside of Baker’s house “as if to indicate there was someone in the driveway” before crossing the street and asking Forman what his business was with the governor, to which he allegedly responded, “Don’t (expletive) with me. Charlie told me to drop this off.”

Investigators later tracked the black Hyundai Tucson with Florida plates Forman was driving to an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Salem and confirmed through their records that the vehicle had been rented to him.

Forman has a long rap sheet that includes more than a dozen violent offenses and instances of stalking or harassing behavior.

A judge set bail at $5,000 and equipped Forman with a GPS tracking device. He is due back in court Nov. 4.

A heavier security presence was stationed outside the home Wednesday night as an unrelated protest was held outside.

