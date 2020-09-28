‘Everyone has a role to play’: FBI Boston issues reminder about 2020 election security

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI’s Boston Division issued public guidance Monday about 2020 election security and stressed that “everyone has a role to play” when it comes to combatting foreign influence and protecting American elections.

In the statement, the FBI said that between now and the election on Nov. 3, “every American has a role to play in protecting the election from threats against the democratic process. These threats include crimes the FBI has been charged with investigating for decades, including campaign finance crimes; voter/ballot fraud; civil rights violations; cyber threats targeting the election process, and the potential for malign foreign influence on the democratic process, elected officials, and institutions.”

“Foreign adversaries are counting on you to blindly share their propaganda and lies, and we need you to help us protect your voices and ultimately your votes by making informed decisions about what you view, read, and share on social media,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, in a statement. “That’s why we’re issuing this guidance. We all have a role to play in protecting the sanctity of our elections from interference by criminals and other nefarious actors.”

The Foreign Influence Threat

Foreign adversaries, including Russia and China, and foreign-aligned groups try to illegally influence American political processes. Malign foreign influence operations are designed to undermine confidence in our democratic institutions. There are three common foreign influence methods:

– Cyberattacks against political campaigns and government infrastructure: These attacks might include foreign adversaries hacking and leaking sensitive information from computers, databases, networks, phones, and emails.

– Secret funding or influence operations to help or harm a person or cause: Tactics include political advertising from foreign groups pretending to be U.S. citizens, lobbying by unregistered foreign agents, and illegal campaign contributions from foreign adversaries.

– Disinformation campaigns on social media platforms that confuse, trick, or upset the public: For example, a foreign group may purposefully spread false or inconsistent information about an existing social issue to provoke all sides and encourage conflict.

