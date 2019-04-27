Everyone is welcome at inclusive sports event in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Families from all over the Boston area gathered in Mission Hill Saturday for a day of inclusion, sports and wellness.

Special Olympics Massachusetts, Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston and the Boston Police Department teamed up for the first time to put on the Boston Inclusive Community Sports Day at the Hennigan Club at the James W. Hennigan School in Jamaica Plain.

The event began with speeches from Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston Josh Kraft, and President and CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts Mary Beth McMahon.

Throughout the day, volunteers from all three organizations ran stations focusing on health and fitness for all ages and abilities such as soccer and yoga, nutrition and wellness booths, healthy food from the Fresh Truck.

“We have invited all families to come out and enjoy themselves and have all the activities planned,” Director of the Hennigan branch of the Boys and Girls Club, Marisol Ayala said. “Kids are able to participate and at the end they are able to win ribbons and medals.”

The event came about through the need for meaningful social interaction between the Hennigan Hornets, a Special Olympics team based at the school, and the rest of the community.

“With the different challenges from inner city kids going out to suburban and rural areas, it was tough for them,” Talia Garbriel of the Special Olympics Massachusetts said. “So, we wanted to bring the Special Olympics to their community and help them make friends right in their own neighborhood.”

Despite the blustery weather, everyone involved said they had a great time and want to make this event an annual occurrence.

