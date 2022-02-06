NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Norwood girl’s varsity hockey community are rallying around two sisters who recently lost their father.

Kevin Roach, father of Morgan and Molly Roach, passed away suddenly in December. Those who knew him said he enjoyed nothing more than watching his kids play hockey.

“I didn’t know that everyone loved him as much as we did,” said Molly Roach.

Community members are keeping the memory of girls’ father alive at the rink by naming a section after him, officially deeming the area where he used to sit “Kev’s Corner.”

Additionally, players added red tape to their sticks in honor of Kevin Roach.

“Everyone’s just so supportive and loving. It’s really helped us get through it,” said Morgan Roach.

Fifteen-year-old Molly Roach recently joined sister Morgan on the varsity team following an injury on the team.

“Molly had to step in to a role that I don’t know if she knew she was going to have to step into that spot, but she’s been unbelievable,” said Norwood High Girls’ Hockey Asst. Coach Mike Maloof. “They have a connection, as sisters do.”

“I feel like we don’t have to talk because we just know where each other’s going to be. It’s really cool,” said Morgan.

Even though the girls miss their dad more than anything, they know he’s rooting for them, and always will be.

“I just know that he’s helping me and watching down and proud of me,” said Molly.

“I know that he’s our biggest fan and he’s always watching over us,” added Morgan.

