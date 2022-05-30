BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a concerning spike of people claiming they were drugged at local bars popped up on social media.

Safety advocate Melanie Hubbard has been part of the group sounding the alarm about drugged drinks.

“Just like scrolling through Facebook right, I noticed ‘Oh my gosh. This is happening a lot,'” she explained. “It’s happening over and over again at the same places in and around Boston.”

Using TikTok and Facebook, Hubbard has been warning others about the dangers that could be lurking at local bars. She is also giving others a platform to share their personal stories and exchange tips for keeping safe.

“It’s less about placing blame on the establishments and more about knowing what’s going on with your patrons inside these bars,” she explained.

Hubbard’s awareness campaign comes as Boston police issued a new warning. It reads in part: “The Boston Police Department has become aware of numerous social media posts from various individuals who state that they were victims of drink spiking at local area bars.”

Investigators are urging anyone who thinks they may have been drugged to report it.

Date rape drugs like Rohypnol — more commonly known as a “roofie” — are scentless, tasteless, and colorless. They cause disorientation, confusion and even temporary paralysis.

“It’s not just young women it’s people of all ages of all genders and everyone needs to be safe,” Hubbard said.

To stay safe, bar patrons are urged to:

· Be sure that their drink is being served directly by the bartender or server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them.

· Watch Their drink at all times. Never leave a drink unattended.

· Take their drink with you to the restroom if need be.

· Keep their hand covered over your drink when not looking at it.

· Test a drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

· Get help immediately if they begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed or strange in any way.

