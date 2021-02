ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Attleboro went up in flames Tuesday night.

Investigators said the fire ignited on Thatcher Street around 7 p.m. and left the single-family home badly damaged.

Firefighters said everyone was able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

