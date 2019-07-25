‘Everything stopped’: Witness recalls terrifying moment tornado tore roof off Cape Cod hotel

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was caught in the chaos as a tornado tore the roof off of a Cape Cod hotel on Tuesday is recalling the terrifying moment she realized the storm she was stuck in was much more than a thunderstorm.

“I never want to do that again,” the woman told 7NEWS. “I saw the black cloud coming from the other side, I told the maintenance man to get down, get down, that was it, everything stopped, I watched the flagpole bend, backed into the room, shut the door, the roof came off, hit the floor, opened the door and ran out.”

A housekeeper who was the second story of the Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth also survived by hitting the floor.

“I was cleaning and our boss was telling me to get down … so I was laid down between the two beds,” she said.

Newly released cellphone video shows extensive damage to the hotel.

It’s unclear when the hotel will reopen.

