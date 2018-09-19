NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man described as “evil” by a judge has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter.

The New Haven Register reports that 32-year-old Michael Torres was sentenced Tuesday, three months after he was convicted of three counts of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Prosecutors say the girl, who was living with Torres and her mother in a New Haven apartment, was 7 or 8 years old at the time of the repeated sexual assaults that occurred in December 2013 and August 2015.

Torres was previously been sentenced to 28 years in prison after he was convicted of assault and other charges for punishing the same girl and her sister by holding their hands over a stove’s open flame.

