Ex-Alabama cop charged with human trafficking arrested in NH

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A former Alabama police officer on the run after being charged with kidnapping and human trafficking was caught in Hampton, New Hampshire Friday, officials said.

Joshua Matthew Davidson, 30, of Fort Deposit, Alabama, was charged in late June with human trafficking and second degree kidnapping, and after promising to surrender he fled the state, according to the U.S. Marshals Office. Officials learned he was likely in New Hampshire Friday and arrested him at an apartment on C Street in Hampton.

Davidson was held without bail as a fugitive from justice and will appear in Hampton District Court Monday.

