ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A federal court has dismissed the appeal of a former Massachusetts police officer who admitted he tried to get child pornography.

The court ruled that former Attleboro Sgt. Richard Woodhead did not file a timely appeal and had been denied a request for more time. The Sun Chronicle reports Woodhead is currently in an Ohio federal prison serving a five-year sentence for attempting to receive child pornography.

Woodhead pleaded guilty to communicating with a federal agent posing as an 8-year-old girl’s stepfather in attempt to get nude photos of the girl. He had attempted to argue his lawyers failed to inform him he could appeal.

The court handed down the decision last Wednesday and dismissed the appeal at the request of prosecutors.

