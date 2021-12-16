BOSTON (AP) — A former auto technician for Boston police has been sentenced to two months in prison for defrauding the agency out of $260,000 in auto parts, Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Mendell announced Wednesday

Bahram Gharony, 36, of Boston, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty two counts of wire fraud in August. His sentence also includes three years of supervised release and restitution of $256,432.

Prosecutors say Gharony used his position to order auto parts that were purportedly for the Boston Police Department but that he then sold to others.

Gharony is accused of submitting fraudulent and altered invoices to Boston police for the parts, tools and supplies. When he sold the equipment, he told buyers that he bought it legally with a discount through the policy agency, prosecutors said.

He’s accused of running the scheme between June 2017 and September 2020.

