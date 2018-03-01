BOSTON (AP) — A man who fled Boston 25 years ago after he was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting two boys ages 6 and 9 has finally been brought to justice.

John Hartin was convicted by a jury on Wednesday of five counts of child rape.

The 48-year-old Hartin was indicted in 1993, but fled before he was brought to trial.

He was arrested in Walkertown, North Carolina, in June 2016, where he had been living under the name Jay Matthew Carter.

Hartin was in a romantic relationship with a relative of one victim and the second victim was that boy’s friend.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Hartin’s lawyer declined comment after the verdict.

