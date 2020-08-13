Ex-Boston police union president to be arraigned on indecent assault of child charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is expected to be arraigned Thursday on numerous charges, including at least one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, a law enforcement official confirmed.

Patrick Rose is slated to appear in West Roxbury District Court for his arraignment.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh reacted to the news of Rose’s arrest, saying, “I am deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rose reportedly spent most of his career working in Dorchester and retired in 2018.

No further information was immediately available.

