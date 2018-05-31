Ex-Boston Public Schools employee convicted of shooting teen in head

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former reverend and Boston Public Schools employee charged with shooting a teenager in the head in 2015 has been found guilty.

Shaun Harrison, 58, was convicted Thursday by a Suffolk Superior Court Jury on all charges, including assault with intent to murder.

Prosecutors said Harrison shot 17-year-old Luis Rodriguez in the back of the head three years ago, nearly killing him.

Rodriguez, who pointed at Harrison in court and identified him as the shooter, said he was shot after being recruited to sell drugs.

Harrison worked as a street pastor and was the dean of Boston’s English High School.

