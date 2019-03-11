Ex-Celtic appears in court on domestic violence charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Former Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird has admitted to sufficient facts in a complaint charging him with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The 24-year-old Bird was released on bail after the hearing Monday pending sentencing May 28.

Pleading to sufficient facts, while not an admission of guilt, means the defendant acknowledges a likely conviction at trial.

Bird faced several charges in connection with the alleged attack on the woman in September, including strangulation or suffocation, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The woman said in a statement read in court that the violence started when she accused Bird of cheating.

The woman said “the physical and psychological pain you have caused me will haunt me forever.”

Bird and the woman refused comment outside court. The Celtics traded Bird in February.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)