Ex-Celtics star faces up to 7 years in prison for felony assault

(WHDH) — Former Boston Celtics star and NBA champion Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis has been formally charged with felony assault, which carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Davis was arrested in April after he allegedly attacked a man outside a nightclub in West Hollywood. Davis threw the victim into a wall during an altercation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The felony charge includes an allegation of causing great bodily injury.

The victim suffered an array of serious injuries, including facial fractures, a broken tooth and broken ribs, according to TMZ Sports.

Davis is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In February, the 32-year-old was arrested with more than 100 grams of marijuana and nearly $100,000 in cash.

Davis was a member of the 2007-08 Celtics team that went on to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

The alleged assault remains under investigation.

