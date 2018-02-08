Ex-Celtics star Isaiah Thomas traded from Cavaliers to Lakers, report says

(WHDH) — Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas has been traded for the second time in less than a year.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Thomas and Channing Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance.
Thomas was traded by Boston to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving back in Aug. 2017. Thomas was sidelined at the beginning of the season as he recovered from a hip injury.
Wojnarowski also reports that the Cavaliers traded Jae Crowder and Derek Rose to Utah as part of three-team trade. Crowder, who also played for Boston, was packaged as part of the Thomas trade. Cleveland received George Hill and Rodney Hood in the deal.
The Cavaliers did not stop there. They then traded Dwayne Wade to the Miami Heat, where he spent the first 13 years of his career.
