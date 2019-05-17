Ex-CIA officer gets 20 years for spying for China

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former CIA officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a jury convicted him of spying for China.

The sentence issued Friday in federal court in Alexandria for 62-year-old Kevin Mallory of Leesburg, Virginia, is less than the life sentence sought by prosecutors but more than the 10-year term requested by the defense.

A jury convicted Mallory last year under the Espionage Act for providing classified information to Chinese handlers in exchange for $25,000.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys differed sharply on the value of the information provided by Mallory. Defense attorneys argued the information was practically worthless. Prosecutors say Mallory either sent or intended to send material that put human assets at risk.

Mallory’s lawyers say they plan to appeal.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)