BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A former emergency room doctor at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in prison after his guilty plea to a federal child pornography charge.

Eike Blohm, 39, of South Burlington, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington to serve 100 months in prison. The federal sentence will run concurrently with an 80- to 82-month state sentence on a related conviction.

Blohm was charged in state court in April 2020 with setting up a hidden video camera in a staff bathroom at the Burlington hospital. Investigators later discovered images of child pornography at his home.

State investigators discovered approximately 1,300 videos on the camera. Approximately 900 videos depicted hospital employees in at least two bathrooms at the Burlington hospital.

Blohm was fired from his job at the hospital.

Blohm’s attorney didn’t respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

