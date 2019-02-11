Ex-employee charged in theft of jewelry from Ross-Simons

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a former employee at a jewelry store chain’s headquarters has been charged with embezzlement for allegedly taking jewelry worth more than $200,000.

Yanill Taveras, of Providence, was charged Monday by Cranston police.

Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on her behalf. A listed phone number for her couldn’t be found.

Ross-Simons Jewelers contacted police in January after finding jewelry in an office where it was not supposed to be stored, and discovering 121 pieces worth $222,000 were missing.

Police say the 26-year-old Taveras, a former employee, recently pawned large amounts of jewelry.

Police say detectives retrieved some of the jewelry and Ross-Simons’ management identified it.

Taveras was released on $4,500 surety bail. She’s due back in court April 25.

