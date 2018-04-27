A Merrimack, New Hampshire man previously engaged to a woman who was found dead in her North Andover home is in custody on unrelated criminal charges, officials said.

Brian Chevalier, 51, is charged with violating his parole in New Hampshire and a larceny charge out of Massachusetts, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office. He is currently being held in a jail in Imperial County, Calif., and it’s unclear when he will return to Massachusetts or New Hampshire to face those charges.

Chevalier’s former fiancee Wendi Davidson, 49, was found strangled to death in the basement of her North Andover home last Saturday. Chevalier is being considered a “person of interest” in the investigation, according to 7’s Steve Cooper.

Investigators are pursuing Davidson’s death as a homicide and said they don’t believe it was a random act.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the North Andover Police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit are actively investigating the murder.

