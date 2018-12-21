Ex-girlfriend indicted in death of 20-year-old Westminster man

ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Ashburnham woman has been indicted in connection with the death of her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend in June, officials said.

A Worcester County grand jury handed up an indictment Friday charging Julia Enright with murder in the death of Brandon Chicklis, of Westminster, whose body was found on the side of Route 119 in Rindge, New Hampshire.

Enright had previously been arraigned on a murder charge.

Family members reported Chicklis missing on June 23 after he failed to arrive for a family visit in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors say a search of Enright’s Packard Hill Road home revealed evidence relating to Chicklis’ death.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on Jan. 3.

