MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The ex-girlfriend of former Patriots star Patrick Chung is speaking out after she says he assaulted her in front of their young son.

Portia Lee said Chung attacked her outside her Milton home while their 11-year-old son looked on.

“The next thing you know I was flying,” she told 7NEWS. “He pushed me, I hit the ground and I hit the ground with such force that I didn’t get back up immediately.”

Lee said Chung showed up unexpectedly last week to drop off their son whom they both share custody of. According to her, he seemed angry and her son was also upset.

When she went to put her arm around the boy, Lee said Chung became violent and she went flying.

“He exposed our child to something he’ll never unsee,” she said. “What if my son is damaged for life because of this, because of what he’s seen?”

When she got back up to confront him, Lee said he slapped her across the face. She admitted to slapping him back but said he hit her again and then smashed her phone.

“My son was screaming, ‘Why are you doing this to me, daddy. No daddy no,” Lee recalled. “His fiance was in the car yelling, ‘Patrick don’t. Patrick stop, please stop.”

Chung then got in his car and drove away. He was arrested at his home later that night.

According to a Milton police report obtained by 7NEWS, “no physical marks could be observed” on Lee. But officers determined she was the victim because her phone had been damaged and her wet clothing was consistent with being on the ground.

Chung’s attorney, Sandy Pesiridis, denied the allegations and called him the victim after he was arraigned for an assault and battery charge last week.

“He is the victim not the aggressor in this matter,” Pesiridis said. “My client is a gentleman and in no way would ever harm a woman. That much I’m sure about.”

When she heard this, Lee said the words felt like a “gut punch.”

She said this is the first time Chung has ever physically hurt her in the 12 years they have known each other.

He was drafted by the Patriots in 2009 and was a fan favorite in Foxboro until he announced his retirement in March.

Lee said since then, he has become more volatile.

When 7NEWS reached out for a response to these allegations, his attorney responded in a statement reading: “We remain confident that the truth will prevail. It’s worth noting that despite the accuser’s allegations, neither the police nor paramedics noted any physical injuries”.

The statement goes on to say, “…we look forward to the opportunity to fully address the issues and disprove these specious allegations.”

Meanwhile, Lee said her son is afraid to go outside.

“He cried this morning before he went into school,” she said, becoming emotional. “None of this is OK.”

Lee hopes that with time she and her son can heal from this incident. She hopes that by pressing charges, she will force Chung to get the help she believes he needs to heal.

“At the end of the day, I don’t hate him,” she said. “But, he really did hurt us and we really are afraid of him.”

Lee said her son has no desire to see his father and a restraining order was granted last week.

As for Chung, he is due back in court on these charges in January.

