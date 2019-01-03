Ex-girlfriend ordered held without bail in connection with murder of Westminster man

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Ashburnham woman was ordered held without bail Thursday, pleading not guilty to murder charges in connection with the killing of her ex-boyfriend and former high school classmate.

Julia Enright is accused of murdering Brandon Chicklis, 20, of Westminster, who was reported missing back in June after he failed to show up for a family visit.

His body was later found with multiple stab wounds on the side of Route 119 in Rindge, New Hampshire.

Prosecutors say Chicklis was last seen at Enright’s house in Ashburnham.

They also say blood was found in Enright’s car and in a treehouse near the property.

A motive for the murder is still unclear.

