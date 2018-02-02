SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer convicted of robbing a pharmacy and leading police on a 75-mile high-speed pursuit has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Adam Bartlett was sentenced Thursday after being convicted earlier week of charges including armed robbery.

Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Bartlett entered a Chicopee pharmacy on Sept. 12, 2015, told a clerk he was armed, and demanded oxycodone pills. The clerk handed over bottles containing dummy pills and tracking devices.

With his wife, Rebecca, who had waited in a car outside, the couple led police on a chase along the Massachusetts Turnpike that reached speeds of 100 mph before running out of gas in Framingham.

Rebecca Bartlett pleaded guilty in November.

Adam Bartlett was a Hadley officer before resigning in 2013 for personal reasons.

