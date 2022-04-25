BOSTON (WHDH) - The former head of Boston’s largest police union pleaded guilty Monday to nearly three dozen child rape charges.

Patrick Rose faces a total of 33 charges in connection with the rape and abuse of six minors over various periods of time beginning in the 1990s, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Rose, the one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, changed his plea to guilty during a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court.

Rose also served as a Boston police officer. He retired in 2018.

