NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A former coach at a Connecticut high school has been charged with having sexual relationships with two students.

Norwich police on Wednesday charged 25-year-old Anthony Facchini with two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He was held on $75,000 bond and given a Sept. 20 court date.

The alleged crimes occurred in 2017 while Facchini was a coach at Norwich Free Academy.

Police started investigating after a June report to the state Department of Children and Families said Facchini had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. During the investigation police allege they found a second victim.

No information about the students was disclosed.

Facchini, a graduate of the school, was an assistant football and track coach.

His case wasn’t listed in state records and it was unclear if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)