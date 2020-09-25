Ex-Holyoke Soldiers’ Home chief, medical director indicted on neglect charges in deadly COVID-19 outbreak

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people who were running the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home when a COVID-19 outbreak ran rampant through the facility earlier this year have been indicted on criminal charges in connection with the deaths of at least 76 veteran residents, officials announced Friday.

Former Superintendent Bennett Walsh, 50, of Springfield, and former Medical Director Dr. David Clinton, 71, of South Hadley, are both facing charges including five counts of criminal neglect and five counts of causing serious bodily injuries to elder of disabled person for alleged decisions that accelerated the spread of the disease at the home for aging veterans, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said during a virtual news conference.

“We began this investigation on behalf of the families who lost loved ones under tragic circumstances and to honor these men who bravely served our country,” Healey said. “They risked their lives from the beaches of Normandy to the jungles of Vietnam…It’s truly heartbreaking to think how the veterans of this facility suffered and lost their lives.”

Walsh was fired in June after investigators released a 174-page report detailing “terrible errors” made by the superintendent and his leadership team that helped the disease run rampant at the home.

Investigators concluded that Walsh was unfit to preside over the facility, especially amid a pandemic that exacted an unimaginable toll of death and devastation throughout the United States.

The most substantial error made by the home’s leadership team came on March 27, when they decided to move all veterans from one of the two locked dementia units into the other locked unit, where a total of 42 residents would be crowded in with veterans already living there, investigators said.

At the time, each unit was said to have had some veterans who were COVID-19 positive, some who were suspected of having the disease, and others who were displaying no symptoms.

Healey said the charges against Walsh and Clinton are related to the deaths of asymptomatic veterans who were moved into the dining room of the consolidated unit.

“We are alleging that these decisions, which were ultimately the responsibility of Walsh and Clinton, were reckless and increased the likelihood that asymptomatic veterans would contract COVID-19 and put them at higher risk of death and harm,” Healey said.

Earlier this week, a Hampden Superior Court judge ruled that Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration wrongfully fired Bennett Walsh, the former head of a home for aging veterans.

Walsh has defended his actions and accused the Baker administration of denying the home emergency aid as staff worked to protect the residents from the virus.

Walsh’s lawyer has has argued that the home’s board of trustees can hire and fire the superintendent.

Both Walsh and Clinton will be arraigned at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)