FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file pool photo, Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old girl, smiles at family members during her clemency hearing at Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Brown, championed by celebrities as a symbol of unfair sentencing, was released early Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up for sex at 16. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The story of 31-year-old Cyntoia Brown-Long has mostly been framed by attorneys, filmmakers and celebrities such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West.

But Brown-Long, recently released from prison about spending nearly half of her life behind bars, is speaking out in a memoir, “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System,” which was published Tuesday by Simon and Schuster.

The memoir goes deep into the patterns of sexual abuse, predatory men and a childhood raised in the juvenile justice system that led up to Brown-Long’s life sentence as a teenager.

But Brown-Long said the book shows a more complex picture of her road to redemption and she wants to use her platform to bring attention to juvenile justice reform.

