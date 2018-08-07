HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts organization that finds homes for retired racing greyhounds has agreed to bar its founder from holding any roles in the organization after she was found not guilty of an animal cruelty charge.

The MetroWest Daily News reports the deal Greyhound Friends made with the state Attorney General’s office Friday comes after a nearly two-year investigation found the organization lacked oversight.

Officials shut down Greyhound Friends last year, citing unsanitary conditions.

Founder and former executive director Louise Coleman took a leave of absence before she was fired in 2017.

As part of the agreement, the Board of Directors must fix any discrepancies in its tax filings from 2013 to 2016 and submit profit statements and other financial data for three years.

