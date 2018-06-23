Ex-Mafia boss Frank Salemme set for sentencing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ex-Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme is set for sentencing Sept.13 following his conviction Friday for the murder of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro.

It will be a mandatory life sentence for both Salemme and his co-defendant, Paul Weadick, who was also convicted.

Fred Wyshak, who prosecuted Whitey Bulger, John Connolly and now Salemme, says he hopes this is the end of an era.

“It’s been quite a ride,” Wyshak said. “Personally, I am exhausted.”

