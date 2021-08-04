WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts police was convicted Monday of stealing more than $17,000 from an evidence room at the police station where he worked and using it for personal purposes, including to pay his mortgage, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Wednesday.

Daniel Spaulding, 54, formerly of the West Springfield Police Department, was found guilty of use of official position to obtain an unwarranted privilege following a five-day bench trial in Hampden Superior Court.

An investigation found that between May 2016 and May 2017, Spaulding had in his personal possession more than $17,000 from the West Springfield Police Department evidence room.

Spaulding later replaced all of the missing cash and returned the missing evidence bags in May 2017.

A subsequent examination is said to have determined that some of the bills were paid out by the Federal Reserve after the date the money had been originally seized, indicating that the money from the evidence bags had been replaced.

Spaulding will be sentenced on Sept. 21.

