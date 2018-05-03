Ex-Mass. Senate President Stan Rosenberg resigns amid scandal

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg announced his resignation Thursday after an ethics investigation found he showed lack of judgment and leadership in dealing with his husband, who’s facing sexual misconduct charges.

“It would not be fair to my constituents to have a representative in the Senate who lacked authority to represent their interests fully,” Rosenberg said in a statement. ” I have resigned from my position as State Senator for the Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester District.”

Rosenberg’s resignation will take effect Friday at 5 p.m.

BREAKING: Senator Stan Rosenberg’s office just confirmed he has decided to step down as of 5pm Friday. — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) May 3, 2018

BREAKING: @SenStan issues statement on investigation and decision to step aside pic.twitter.com/s91LV2i6g1 — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) May 3, 2018

The report released Wednesday concluded the Amherst Democrat “failed to protect the Senate” from his husband, Bryon Hefner.

The Senate Ethics Committee said independent investigators found that while Rosenberg did not formally violate any Senate rules, he did violate the chamber’s information technology policies by giving Hefner “unfettered access” to Rosenberg’s Senate email account even before he became Senate president in 2015.

That access only ended in March, 2017 after Rosenberg staff members detected two instances of Hefner surreptitiously emailing two public officials as if he was Rosenberg, investigators said.

The report said Rosenberg “knew or should have known Hefner had racially and sexually harassed Senate employees” and failed to address the issue adequately.

Gov. Charlie Baker called for Rosenberg to resign his seat in the 40-member chamber, saying the report “reveals a deeply disturbing pattern of behavior” and that Rosenberg compromised the business of the Senate and the trust of his constituents.

“For the good of the institution and those who elected him to serve, I believe the Senator needs to resign immediately,” Baker said.

Attorney General Maura Healey, one of the top Democrats in the state, also said it’s time for Rosenberg to go.

“It’s clear to me that Stan Rosenberg cannot continue to serve in the Senate,” Healey said. “I think it’s best if he steps down immediately.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)