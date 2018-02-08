BOSTON (AP) — The former head of the Massachusetts State Police is seeking the dismissal of two lawsuits filed by state troopers who allege they were ordered to scrub embarrassing information from a police report about the arrest of a judge’s daughter.

In motions filed Tuesday, the lawyer for former Col. Richard McKeon says the report contained “irrelevant and salacious statements purportedly made by a young woman struggling with drug addiction.” He says McKeon’s order to change the report was in keeping with his supervisory duties.

Troopers Ryan Sceviour and Ali Rei are suing McKeon in federal court. McKeon’s attorney noted that neither trooper was fired.

McKeon retired abruptly in November after Gov. Charlie Baker said he was investigating the altered report.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)