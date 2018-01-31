Ex-Miami Heat player Rasual Butler, wife killed in car crash

(WHDH) – Former Miami Heat player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a car crash, the Miami Heat confirmed Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the couple was in Studio City, California when Butler reportedly lost control of his Range Rover, striking a parking meter and slamming into a wall. The car also flipped over.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

Butler, 38, was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002 and played with the team for three seasons until he was traded to the New Orleans Hornets. He later played for the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs.

Butler played 14 seasons in the NBA, averaging 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, the Miami Herald reports.

So sad this morning to here about my friend and teammate 😢 RIP Rasual Butler appreciate the people around u because u never kno 😔😔😔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 31, 2018

