BOSTON (AP) — A former U.S. Department of Defense employee will plead guilty to charges that he used government funds to create a no-show job for a friend and pay for 31 personal trips to Orlando, Fla., Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced Friday.

Thomas Bouchard, 59, was working as a U.S. Army contracting officer in Massachusetts when he arranged for a private defense contractor to hire his friend, Chantelle Boyd, in 2014. Boyd, who also faces charges, allegedly made nearly $500,000 over four years for doing little to no work. Her salary was paid using federal funds.

Authorities said Bouchard also used government money to pay for dozens of vacations, including 31 trips to Orlando. Boyd often accompanied Bouchard and the pair frequently shared a room and spent work hours at amusement parks and resorts, according to prosecutors.

Bouchard allegedly falsified travel reimbursements to conceal the expenses.

Bouchard has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and 10 counts of theft of government funds. He and Boyd, a Maryland resident, were initially charged in 2020.

Bouchard faces possible prison time and fines when he is sentenced.

Messages left with Boyd and an attorney for Bouchard were not immediately returned Friday.

