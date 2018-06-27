MILTON, Mass. (AP) — A onetime teacher at an elite Massachusetts boarding school has been returned to the U.S. from Thailand to face child rape charges involving one former student.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office says 72-year-old Reynold Buono left Milton Academy in 1987 and had been living in southeast Asia for a number of years.

Prosecutors say Buono will be arraigned Wednesday on three counts of rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force. He was named in sealed indictments last year.

Milton Academy said in February 2017 that independent investigators had determined Buono molested at least a dozen male students. He headed the school’s theater program for more than a decade.

An attorney for Buono rejected the findings of the investigation at the time.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)