BOSTON (AP) — The former treasurer of the New Bedford police union has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 in union funds, federal prosecutors said.

Joshua Fernandes, 41, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Fernandes stole the money by reimbursing his personal credit card accounts with union funds and by using the union’s credit cards to pay for non-union expenses, prosecutors said. He used the money to pay for personal expenses, including vacations, family outings, and a monthly wireless family phone plan, prosecutors said.

He has been fired from the New Bedford Police Department.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 16. According to the terms of a plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of up to 18 months in prison, two years of probation, and full restitution.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)