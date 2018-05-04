A former Newburyport city councilor who is facing rape charges is expected in court Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

Bert Reed, 42, met a teenage boy online last summer and raped him several times between mid-June and Labor Day, police said. He also allegedly sent the boy explicit materials in February and was charged with possessing child pornography.

Reed served as a city councilor from 2000 until 2004 and was on the school committee from 1998 to 2002. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2003.

Recently, Reed sold luxury cars and did maintenance work at Gordon College in Wenham.

“We were shocked and deeply trouble to learn of the allegations against him,” said a Gordon College spokesperson. “The college has not been contacted by authorities. He has been suspended from his employment.”

Reed is being held without bail, pending his dangerousness hearing.

