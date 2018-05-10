LITCHFIELD, NH (WHDH) — A Newton Public Schools employee is facing child sex assault charges in New Hampshire, officials say.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Jose Hernandez-Disla, Waltham, Wednesday following a months-long investigation by Litchfield, New Hampshire police into the felonious sexual assault of a juvenile.

The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Unit and the Waltham Police Department took Hernandez-Disla into custody after finding him at his residence on Weston Street in Waltham.

Superintendent David Fleishman said that Hernandez-Disla was an employee of the Newton Public Schools but upon learning of the allegations, they fired him.

“This news is extremely troubling,” Fleishman said in a statement. “Thanks to our partners in law enforcement, we were able to act swiftly to ensure the safety of our students.”

Hernandez-Disla was charged with two counts of felonious sexual assault and certain uses of computer services prohibited, a Class B Felony.

He was released on $7,500 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned May 24.

