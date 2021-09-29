SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The former business manager of a Lawrence nursing home pleaded guilty to stealing $535,000 from the home and was sentenced to a year and a half in prison.

Sherry Verdick, 45, of Methuen, appeared in a Salem Superior Court on Tuesday, where she was also sentenced to five years’ probation, including a period of home confinement and mandatory drug testing, the Lawrence Eagle Tribune reported.

Verdick admitted to writing hundreds of checks to herself from Berkeley Retirement and Nursing Home between 2016 and 2018, as well as forging signatures, using a corporate credit card to buy thousands of dollars of items for herself, and paying for a personal health care expense from one of the nursing home’s bank accounts.

An attorney for Verdick has previously said that she became addicted to opioids after a surgery. Verdick told the judge she takes a drug used to treat opioid addiction, the newspaper reported.

Nursing home workers read statements to the judge about the impact of the theft and deception on the 40-bed nursing home, saying the cost to the home was “ongoing and unnecessary.” Another worker said residents and staff “had trusted and in many cases loved” Verdick before her actions were discovered.

She will begin serving her sentence Oct. 12 and will be required to pay restitution upon her release from prison.

