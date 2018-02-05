Ex-Patriot rips Bill Belichick’s decision to bench Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl

(WHDH) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl was undoubtedly a move that will be questioned for some time to come. It was also a move that shocked many current and former players.

“Lost the game for us tonight, stupid decision and makes no sense. You make the decision to give us the best chance to win. But you don’t play your best cornerback,” former Patriots defensive back Brandon Browner said in an Instagram post Sunday night following the team’s 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Browner went on a tirade following a loss in which the New England defense was roasted through the air and on the ground. Butler, who played in every game leading up to the Super Bowl, did not see a single snap.

“A locker room was divided pre game, most yards ever given up in a SB game, and your best defender over the past 3 seasons. Doesn’t get a snap. You were hurt/burnt where he was needed tonight,” Browner said of Butler in another post.

Dont’a Hightower liked Browner’s post, along with former Patriots Jamie Collins and Alfonzo Dennard.

Browner’s Instagram post was liked by Hightower, Jamie Collins and Alfonzo Dennard pic.twitter.com/uDGIzvcerH — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 5, 2018

Following the game, Belichick said it was simply a “coaching decision” to sit Butler. Eric Rowe, who started in place of Butler, said he learned the news just prior to kickoff.

Butler told ESPN’s Mike Reiss, “They gave up on me. F—. It is what it is.”

Browner was on the field when Butler intercepted Seattle’s Russell Wilson to help the the Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX.

