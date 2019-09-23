Ex-Patriots receiver Antonio Brown reveals he’s going back to school

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A day after announcing that he will no longer be playing in the National Football League, former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown revealed in an Instagram story that he is going back to school.

Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

He took to Twitter on Sunday morning to voice his feelings, writing, “Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guaranteed anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up!”

On Monday morning, Brown shared a list of classes that he will be taking at Central Michigan University this fall.

“Back to school,” Brown wrote in his Instagram story.

He appears to have enrolled in management, English, religion, and sociology classes.

Brown played his college football at Central Michigan University from 2007-09.

He left school after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft.

