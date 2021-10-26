MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots star Patrick Chung was arrested Monday in Milton on assault and vandalism charges, police said.

The 34-year-old is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court on charges of vandalizing property and assault and battery on family/houeshold member, according to a criminal complaint.

Chung is facing the vandalism charge for allegedly defacing or destroying personal property, while the assault charge is connected to the alleged beating of someone known to him, the complaint indicated.

The longtime safety, who spent 10 seasons with New England, was indicted in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge in 2019.

There were no additional details immediately available.

