Ex-Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett: ‘The NFL is racist’

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - As the world continues to speak out against racial inequality in wake of the police killing of George Floyd, former New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett took to Twitter to sound off on the NFL.

“The NFL is racist. The main reason they don’t have black coaches is because of racism, not because they aren’t ‘qualified,'” Bennett wrote in a tweet. “You already know how the white owners who hire coaches feel about black players. It’s the same way they feel about black coaches.”

Bennett added, “The fact is, the NFL, much like this country, was built on the backs of black athletes. And they used the same systems that were designed during slavery and the slave trade as a model to build it.”

Widely seen bystander video shows a white police officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck, ignoring the African American man’s pleas that he can’t breathe, until he stopped moving.

Bennett spent parts of two seasons with the Patriots, appearing in 18 games.

