BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former guard at a federal prison in Connecticut has been sentenced to 10 months behind bars himself for twice having sex with an inmate.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Carlos Sanchez, of Middlebury, was also sentenced Monday to five years of probation.

Sanchez pleaded guilty in December to sexual abuse of a ward.

Prosecutors say he was a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury who on two occasions last July and August engaged in sexual activity with a female inmate.

Sanchez was released on a $50,000 bond and is required to report to prison on May 21.

