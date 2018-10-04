FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Knight has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and after he ran over two men, killing one, nearly four years ago. The Death Row Records co-founder entered the plea Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court and has agreed to serve 28 years in prison. (Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight is expected to be sentenced to nearly three decades in prison in a Los Angeles court.

The hearing Thursday for the 53-year-old Death Row Records co-founder comes almost four years after Knight killed one man and injured another with his truck outside a Compton burger stand.

Knight struck a surprise plea agreement on Sept. 20, a few days before his murder trial was set to begin.

He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and agreed to a prison sentence of 28 years.

The sentence comes at the end of a long decline for Knight from his pinnacle in the mid-1990s, when he worked with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur to put out some of the most important records in hip-hop history.

