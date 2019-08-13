Ex-Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling ‘absolutely considering’ run for Congress

Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Curt Schilling watches the first inning of a baseball game between the Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is “absolutely considering” running for Congress in Arizona.

The 52-year-old World Series champion told The Arizona Republic that he is debating whether he should enter politics.

“The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets,” Schilling told the news outlet. “When you have homeless veterans, children, and you’re spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their a** kicked.”

Schilling, who’s a native of Arizona and a resident of Massachusetts, did not specify what district he’s considering a run in.

He first voiced his thoughts about possibly becoming a politician on Sunday when he told Armed American Radio that gearing up for a run is something he and his wife are “absolutely considering.”

Schilling’s announcement has since caught the attention of President Donald Trump.

In a tweet, Trump said on Tuesday, “Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific!

Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Best known for pitching in a bloody sock during the 2004 American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, Schilling went on to help the Red Sox capture their first World Series in 86 years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)